As the Trump administration and Congress continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, there's an important federal program that must not be forgotten: the Peace Corps.
I know of Peace Corps' global importance first-hand, as a returned Peace Corps volunteer. While saddened, I understood the agency's unprecedented step recently to suspend all global programs and bring about 7,000 volunteers home from their service. It's imperative that the Peace Corps receive the funds to cover its evacuation costs, swiftly provide financial commitments to evacuated volunteers and prepare for the steady redeployment of Peace Corps programs when the pandemic passes.
It's also critical we honor, respect and support the amazing Peace Corps volunteers from this state and all around the country who come home to a different nation. As the community of returned Peace Corps volunteers rally to support these heroes of international service, our lawmakers must also consult with the Peace Corps to ensure the special circumstances these volunteers face are addressed. Peace Corps volunteers return after their service to become some of the most productive and active citizens we have.
Our country will rise up in the face of this crisis. And, on the cusp of its 60th anniversary, so will the Peace Corps.
Suzanne Alton
Galveston
