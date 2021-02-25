I think it's worth a nod for a big thank you to H-E-B for going above and beyond to its customers.
Not just us in Galveston County, but in Houston and Austin, and how they've been calm and carried on with a plentiful supply of water. They even told shoppers when their power went out to take the groceries in their carts for free as they were having to close the store in an Austin-area location. They're just an outstanding organization and know how to utilize their planning skills.
And, a big thank you to all the mom-and-pop handyman neighbors helping neighbors here on the island.
Our good friend and neighbors, Joe and Sharon O'Connor Simmons, were in St. Louis for her father-in-law's funeral. Before leaving that Saturday, they went to the local Home Depot and brought back plumbing supplies in their van for about a dozen neighbors here in Galveston. This was definitely above and beyond.
Honi Knowles
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.