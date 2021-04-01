President Joe Biden claimed his new taxes would only affect individuals earning over $400,000 a year. The White House press secretary later clarified that any new taxes would be only on families earning over $400,000 a year.
Later that same week, Biden’s secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, stated the president is also considering a mileage tax: “A mileage tax shows a lot of promise if we believe in that so-called user-pays principle: The idea that part of how we pay for roads is you pay based on how much you drive.”
A mileage tax is regressive and strikes the low and middle classes the most. Rural blue-collar Americans travel long distances to and from work to provide for their families. Truckers transport goods across America. Those goods would need price increases to pay for the mileage tax, which then means a regressive Biden tax on every single low- and middle-income family.
“Tax the rich more” is the Democrats' mantra. “Tax everyone more” is the Democrats' reality.
Paula Smith
Bacliff
