To mask or not to mask? That is the question. Is the mask the tool we need to slow the spread of COVID-19? The noise level on this issue has gotten so loud it’s hard to know who to believe.
We should turn to the people that we trust the most to advise us on what to do. That's why I was glad to see the recent guest column by my friend, Dr. Ben Raimer ("Wearing a mask is a public duty," The Daily News, June 26). I've known and trusted Raimer for many years. He is the interim president of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
Raimer says the latest research and evidence points to masks being the tool we need to slow the spread of COVID-19. We're seeing an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive. This means the numbers are up — and not just because of an increase in testing.
“Most importantly, wearing a mask can protect someone you know and love," Raimer said.
Let’s all take personal responsibility for supporting public health in our communities. Keep your (physical) distance. Stay home if you are sick. Wash and sanitize your hands frequently. And wear a mask.
Phil Roberts
Texas City
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.