It's past time for the Democrats to stop spending millions of dollars of taxpayers money to try and impeach President Donald Trump. One of the articles of impeachment is obstruction of Congress. The Democrats have been trying to obstruct Trump from the day he took office. They've done nothing for the American people, which is what they were put in office to do.
Their latest move was to pass a resolution to prevent President Trump from taking military action against Iran. This gives Iran a free hand to attack American targets. In my opinion any person in Congress that voted for that resolution should be charged with treason for aiding and abetting the enemy.
Make no mistake about it, Iran is an enemy of the United States and its people. The Democrats need to go to work for the American people or get out of office.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
