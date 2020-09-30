Former premier of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, predicted "We (Communism) will bury you!" He didn't say that communism would defeat us (democracy/capitalism) on the battlefield; he predicted that our way of life would be “converted” to the socialist/communist way of life.
That way of life has failed every time it has been tried. This isn't what I want for America. Is it what you want? Voting for Joe Biden and other Democratic party candidates will give us that way of life.
Some actions the communists have taken to bury us include government control of health care, chipping away the citizens' right to bear arms, government control of the education system and removal of religion from government and schools. There are other actions, but these are ones the Democratic Party has already taken or is in an ongoing battle to achieve.
Don’t take my word for what Khrushchev said; the complete text is available on the internet from several sources.
Reasons to vote for Biden are that he's a Democrat or because of a dislike for President Trump. Are either of these reason enough to destroy your way of life?
John Hatch
League City
(2) comments
LOL. [thumbup][thumbup] Next to that Weird Al debate mashup this is the funniest thing I've seen today.
Joe Biden is a RACIST too. He had the gall to call Trump a RACIST last night. He hung out with RACISTS in DC. He was mentored by the likes of Senators Robert Byrd, Fulbright from Arkansas, and Strom Thurmond! Byrd was the Grand Cyclops of the KKK! Joe Biden eulogized Grand Cyclops Byrd at his funeral, Joe called him a good man, and no telling what else! The Grand Wizzard makes the orders, and the Grand Cyclops was the one who made sure they were carried out! Joe Biden is a con the LEFT is trying to run on America! The biggest and worst I have ever seen!
We got a bunch of no-good, wop-minded individuals trying to brain-wash White children to believe they are RACISTS, that America is no good! I guess they feel good about the lies they have snow-jobed BLACK people with for decades, and decades could be altered to do the same with WHITE kids, if you can catch them young enough! The LEFT call this Indoctrinating instead of educating!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.