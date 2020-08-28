What happened to the promises made at the 2016 convention?
Where is the infrastructure promised? Where are the health care improvements? Where are the tax cuts for the lower and middle classes?
Those are just a few promises that were never kept.
George Laiacona
Galveston
Yep, promises not kept by democrats elected to congress. E G Wiley
"What happened to the promises made at the 2016 convention?"
Trump kept many of them before Democrats took the House and had a different agenda - impeach!
"Where is the infrastructure promised?" Trump is still waiting for the Pelosi House to give the Senate a bill since expenditure bills must start in the House.
" Where are the health care improvements?Lower drug costs are the start. He's lowered the cost of insulin. An overhaul of healthcare missed being passed when the Arizona Senator voted against it.
The wall (border barrier/fence) was promised and is being built. promise made, promise kept.
Trump promised to improve VA medical care. Promise made, promise kept.
Trump even carried out promises made but not kept by other presidents such as moving the embassy.
Promise made by Clinton, GW Bush, Obama, kept by Trump.
For mores see:
https://www.promiseskept.com/
For those that look for disappointments there ease to find or to conjure s is done in this article. Congress answered your question "Although there is recognition of the need to upgrade American infrastructure from both sides of the political aisle, as of April 2020, no major infrastructure bill has been passed due to disagreements over the details of such a spending package, namely, what to spend on, how much to spend, and how to pay for it."
The better question is "REMEMBER this." "Despite the miserable results from the $48 billion spent on infrastructure in the $787 billion American Reinvestment and Recovery Act, President Obama's. -shovel ready jobs Obama Biden never appeared but the money evaporated into the Democratic progressive liberals swamp. . Michele had 238 assistants made up of family and friends. Do you have any idea how many Ivanka has, probably not?
