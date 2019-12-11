The Daily News reported on a particularly ugly text message exchange between two members of the Galveston County Republican Party ("GOP chair's racist text prompts calls for resignation," The Daily News, Dec. 8).
It's very difficult to interpret the message as anything other than overtly racist. However, we should not look at this incident through partisan lens. We all need to call out racism and other types of discrimination whenever and wherever we see it.
Rather than dwell on this particular incident, I want to state clearly and unequivocally that the Galveston County Democratic Party doesn't condone discrimination against anyone based on who they are, without regard to race, ethnicity, national origin, gender identity, age, disability or socioeconomic or immigration status. We believe in equal opportunities and justice for everyone.
The issues we face in our daily lives are varied and constantly changing. Our values endure. Galveston County supports a wonderful diversity of people and cultures. Bigotry and racism simply have no place here.
C. John Young Jr.
Chair, Galveston County Democratic Party
Friendswood
