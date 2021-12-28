Gov. Greg Abbott must stop stealing from the citizens of Texas.

Abbott is funding through Texas taxpayers the building of an international border wall and enforcement of immigration laws with state and local law enforcement agencies, both of which are the responsibility of the federal government — not the state.

Stop stealing taxpayer money for political gain and instead use the funds to enhance education, health care and social services for all Texans.

Additionally, our representatives and senators in Washington need to stop being Fox News mouthpieces and start working for the citizens of Texas.

Vote no for Greg. Vote yes for Beto, who's for all Texans.

Domenico Nuckols

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Kenneth Cambiano

This is a joke right. Good one.

Report Add Reply
domenico nuckols

I Ty’s not a joke Governor Abbott has spent more than 40 Million of taxpayers money on the Texas wall

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

"Governor Abbott has spent more than 40 Million of taxpayers money on the Texas wall"

demonico just gave us another reason to vote Abbott!

Report Add Reply
domenico nuckols

Yeah can’t handle the truth read the newspaper

Report
Carlos Ponce

Oh, demonico! How silly! Abbott is not my first choice but I'd vote for him over Bozo any day. Polling shows Abbott leading over NO'Rourke in every poll. I don't trust polls. The actual vote will be far greater for any Republican over Bozo NO'Rourke! Quinnipiac has Abbott leading 52 to 37.

The Democrat downfall is because it is more difficult to cheat in Texas... but they'll try.

Report Add Reply
Charles Douglas

You might be right! Beto wants to pay certain people $2,000 a month to help them live better! ( Reparations? ). He also wants to tax everybody during a time of war but those who are veterans & those in uniform! I would not mind him taxing you! Lolo. Beto is an Ill qualified, Scateboarding Jerk who does not know Jack Crap, nor Ms. JACK CRAP, ...nor their family! I just keep wondering why are these Radicals coming up with these stupid, socialist candidates who want to take our freedoms, destroy our Constitution, and take our money & jobs away....giving them to Red China! Beto is a raving fool, an embarrassment, just like Joe China, and Kamala "Weedom" Harris!

I can Remember back in the day when the DEM'S candidates were at least sane! Beto O'Rouke is not capable of running successfully for dog-catcher in Texas yet here we have a protege here trying to deceive others to put him in office! I would expect a prudent person to take heed at what Joe China is doing to the nation now, and not come back with a fool like Beto, but... that's just me!

Report Add Reply
Ted Gillis

Almost all of the donations for Abbott’s border wall, (over 53 million) has come from just one man, Timothy Mellon, heir to the Andrew Mellon family fortune. So don’t get to worried about Abbott spending our taxpayer dollars. It is Mellon’s dollars. I guess the big question is why would one wealthy donor feel so generous with his fortune to give that amount of money to Abbott. So when Beto starts collecting campaign contributions from out of state donors, just remember that Abbott does the same.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription