Vote ‘yes’ for Galveston ISD school bonds
The proposed bond funds will replace outdated, inefficient facilities. Bond funds are separate from regular maintenance and operations funds for salaries, benefits, utilities, etc. A “yes” vote conserves resources for teacher compensation and operating expenses.
Students learn very differently today using technology that cannot simply be added to inadequate infrastructure — power supply and wiring, heating and cooling, communications capabilities — and failing exostructure, the building itself.
These bonds provide buildings designed and constructed to incorporate money-saving energy efficiency, security measures and systems for teaching and learning that are state of the art.
Since I attended Ball High School (class of ’66), only Ball, Austin and Central haven’t been replaced. Ball is the only school all students attend. Even after facelifts and additions, it’s still old, outdated and inadequate.
Only one of my grandchildren might still be around to benefit from the new school, the new stadium or swim center, so I’m voting “yes” for your children and grandchildren and to express the regard I have for our youngsters and the educators who prepare them to be the future of our island.
All the lipstick in Texas won’t transform current facilities into what our students, faculty and administrators need and deserve. Vote “yes.”
Bonnie Farmer
Galveston
I’m voting for Craig Brown for mayor of Galveston
I generally shun political endorsements and discussion because frequently those degenerate into futile political argument.
I do value my right, my privilege and my responsibility to vote — to elect those who will help determine issues that will impact my life. But I also feel, generally, that discussion/argument is a waste of time, insofar as I will likely not change anyone else’s mind about concerns or candidates, nor will others likely change mine.
But I make an exception with regard to the current municipal mayoral race.
I have known Craig Brown for about two decades. Yes, we’re friends. But, objectively, I realize that his intelligence, his innate goodwill toward others, his diplomacy, his work ethic and his empathy are exemplary.
And the fact that he’s willing to leverage those personal attributes, for no financial remuneration, and often thanklessly, for the benefit of our city shouldn’t be overlooked nor even discounted.
We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to elect such a person to lead our city. I will avail myself of that opportunity — and I hope you, too, will do so.
Jeff Modzelewski
Galveston
I will again support David Collins for District 3
In my opinion, communication is the key to any relationship. Communication involves listening and feedback.
It has been my experience that David Collins seeks first to understand his constituents’ points of view, so that he represents those points of view. He also provides realistic feedback without sugar coating, or unrealistic promises.
His monthly newsletter is an excellent summary of what’s going on in Galveston County. In the four years that Collins has been the city council representative for District 3, he has worked diligently to strengthen the island infrastructure against storms, supported projects that make our city a neighborhood, for example, the clean downtown initiative, two new dog parks, shade, curbs and fountains to Lindale Park, and encouraged small businesses.
In addition, he has embraced building the new Pelican Island bridge and pump stations to assuage street flooding. And at the end of the day, he shows up for meetings and neighborhood events. He participates. This is why I will vote again for David Collins as my city council representative.
Ruth Finkelstein Suhler
Galveston
I support Mike Bouvier for Galveston’s District 4
Mike Bouvier has the character, skills, experience and temperament to be an excellent city council member. His extensive background in construction gives him much-needed perspective as the city tackles major infrastructure challenges and his experience as a successful small-business owner allows him to be an effective advocate for economic growth.
Over the years, I’ve watched Bouvier quietly serve behind the scenes, generously giving his time and resources to the community he loves so much. Galveston’s future is bright, but we need high-capacity leaders like Bouvier to lead the way.
He has my full support and I hope you’ll consider supporting him as well.
I also want to thank Bouvier and many other city leaders for the overwhelming support of Galveston ISD’s much-needed bond proposal. I’ve served on multiple district committees over the past few years and the need to make a substantial investment in our students has never been more clear and urgent.
We cannot continue to kick the can down the road. Galveston is special because previous generations were willing to invest in the future. Now it’s our turn to stand up and make an impact.
Aaron Sanders
Galveston
Craig Brown works for all of Galveston
We know who Mayor Craig Brown is and what he stands for. He’s a strong, positive leader who has demonstrated the ability to collaborate and get things done.
His passion for Galveston is palpable and he has a zeal for making government work better for all.
Brown’s credentials as a dedicated public servant and involved resident have been well-documented. His tireless involvement in the community shows that he’s a man of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for all in Galveston. He’s an accessible, engaged listener who values and respects all the opinions within our city.
Mayor Craig Brown is a proven leader with the business expertise and clear vision to keep our community moving in a positive direction. He brings an articulate, intelligent, dedicated voice to city government and has the leadership skills required to continue to build a prosperous, bright future for Galveston.
He has my vote and I hope he has yours, too.
Martha Suiter
Galveston
Vote against Prop A and E in GISD bond election
I’m writing in opposition to the school bond Proposition A and E. Proposition A would fund a new Ball High School.
I realize that the current building isn’t perfect, but existing issues can be addressed without spending $243 million dollars. Everyone should visit Ball High School to see how much pride and attention is showered on the school.
Whenever I’m in the cafeteria, I’m struck by what a beautiful, inspiring facility it is. The same is true for the spacious and beautiful auditorium, which is equal to many commercial venues.
I further object to Proposition E, which seeks to replace Courville Stadium, which is constructed of steel and concrete and is hurricane proof. I know that there are problems with the restrooms and concessions stands. These needs could be addressed without spending $25 million dollars.
Every school district has serious needs, and Galveston ISD is no different. The students deserve to have their needs met in all ways, academically and structurally; however, these miss the mark.
Neither will allow for the needs of the typical student to be addressed, not to mention the teachers who are physically, mentally and financially pushed to their very limits. Vote against Propositions A and E.
Andrew “Jack” Danner Sr.
Galveston
Galveston’s District 4 will be better represented by Alex Nelson
Mike Bouvier wrote a commentary hoping to gain support for his bid for District 4 (“I want to give back to all of Galveston and District 4,” The Daily News, April 25). Instead of outlining steps he will take to improve things, he seemed happy with the status quo and resorted to mudslinging his opponent.
He admitted he hears a lot about the city’s failure to address infrastructure problems — but praised the current leadership. Then he starts mudslinging, saying his opponent has spent his focus on Galveston’s crime and insinuating that his opponent is critical of our police department.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
I heard his opponent, Alex Nelson, speak several times. Nelson talks about Galveston’s crime problems because we “do” have crime problems; however, it’s not his only topic. He has never criticized the Galveston Police Department and is aware its short-staffed.
He has talked about some of the reasons it is short-staffed and practical ways the city can work with the police department so this can be addressed.
That’s why the Galveston Municipal Police Association has endorsed Alex Nelson.
District 4 will be better represented with Alex Nelson as its city councilman.
Cynthia Wills
Galveston
