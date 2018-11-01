Would you vote to save 1 million American lives every year? We voted for every candidate on our ballot who we believe offer our best opportunity to achieve that result.
The Life Begins At Conception Act, by Sen. Rand Paul (R), when passed by Congress and signed by the President, would save many more than 1 million defenseless, innocent, unborn babies' lives annually. Can any political issue be more important?
Sen. Paul will pass this bill if we, the voters, elect enough senators and congressmen to vote for this act. The Democratic National Committee Chair, Tom Perez, says that abortion on demand "is not negotiable." Only pro-life Republicans can be counted on to back this bill, which recognizes a child's "personhood" constitutional status from the moment of conception, entitled to the same due process as you and I.
We're voting straight Republican. Please consider this issue when you vote.
Lee and Rose Zapp
Galveston
(1) comment
Agree 1,000%!! E G Wiley
