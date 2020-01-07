Slides to draw more visitors to Stewart and East beaches, really ("Park board hopes slides will draw people, revenue," The Daily News, Dec. 31)?
The way to increase beach revenue is to make it an affordable attraction. Does anyone believe that a water slide is the reason that people go to the beach? Was the decision to consider slides based on a survey of beachgoers as to what would increase their visits? Did the increase in parking fees over the past three years have any impact on car counts?
Is the suggested $10 slide pass an an option, or is it $10 a person? Can we expect another increase in (beach) parking fees in 2020? The way to increase revenue is to make the entrance fee something families can afford with amenities that make the visit a value. Clean restrooms, clean beaches, affordable refreshments and an entrance greeting that makes the visitors feel welcome.
There are many classic examples of attractions that have closed, nearly always a result of decreased attendance where the operator raised the price to make up for loss in attendance. Better search for another option to an increase in traffic.
Bill Bonham
Dickinson
