In response to the recent article ("Holidays exacerbate anxiety, depression for many," The Daily News, Dec. 24): According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates are at their lowest in December, contrary to the referenced article.
The CDC says suicide rates peak in the spring and autumn. This is easily verifiable and should've been included in the article.
It could be that The Daily News is simply following the media crowd. The Annenberg Public Policy Center, which tracks media stories about holiday suicide, reports that during the 2017 holiday season about 67 percent of print news and feature stories that it surveyed drew a false connection between the holidays and the prevalence of suicide. It was 50 percent in 2010.
It could be that the article refers to a localized surge in suicides. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide data, so there's no way to tell. More likely, this is simply an “evergreen” topic that through annual repetition is dusted off every year like a recipe for apple pie.
To a subscriber, it would be encouraging to know that the local newspaper is paying attention to what it prints instead of contributing to a hoary myth, or is it fake news; hard to tell these days.
John Koloen
Galveston
