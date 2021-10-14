While I agree with James Cleveland’s hope that voters will remember on Election Day ("Let’s hope voters do remember on Election Day," The Daily News, Oct. 14), I think he forgot to mention a few things voters should remember:

1. The exit from Afghanistan was “negotiated” by former President Trump with no plan to actually accomplish it.

2. Over 500,000 dead Americans due to a bungled response to the coronavirus.

3. An attempted coup and insurrection perpetrated to thwart a peaceful transition of power — a first in American history.

4. Over 60 lawsuits thrown out of court for lack of evidence, attempting to prove “The Big Lie” that the election was stolen, even after Trump officials acknowledged it was the most safe and secure election in U.S. history.

5. More than 30,570 outright lies, distortions or misleading claims made by Trump while in office, according to The Washington Post.

I don’t care which party you belong to, but you have to ask yourself, are we better off today than we were a year or so ago? I think the answer is obvious.

Joseph Cavallaro

Bacliff

(7) comments

Carlos Ponce

"I don’t care which party you belong to, but you have to ask yourself, are we better off today than we were a year or so ago? I think the answer is obvious."

A RESOUNDING NO!!!!!!!!!

Carlos Ponce

"1. The exit from Afghanistan was “negotiated” by former President Trump with no plan to actually accomplish it." FALSE

Carlos Ponce

"2. Over 500,000 dead Americans due to a bungled response to the coronavirus." FALSE

Carlos Ponce

"3. An attempted coup, and insurrection perpetrated to thwart a peaceful transition of power — a first in American history." FALSE

Carlos Ponce

4 and 5 FALSE

Joseph Cavallaro gets a DUNCE CAP!

Claudia Burnam

Make that five dunce caps! E G Wiley

Carlos Ponce

Interesting fact - You cannot spell the word "Liberals" without the letters L - I - A - R.

