There’s truth in right’s chatter about freedom, liberty
The right loves to talk about freedom and liberty, but are they really about one or the other?
The answer is no.
If conservatives truly espoused those concepts, they wouldn’t push so hard for policies that would definitely hurt most Americans.
They wouldn’t suppress voting rights. They wouldn’t eliminate the social safety net. They wouldn’t make their religious beliefs the law of the land. They wouldn’t meddle in people’s personal affairs.
When I hear the right chirp about freedom and liberty being under attack, I do believe they have a point.
That’s because the freedom and liberty of those who aren’t like them, let alone think like them, is under attack.
So how do smart, sane Americans fight back? They vote.
And that’s what I’ll do in November.
John David
La Marque
I found John Machol’s letter amusing (“Donald Trump is a meal ticket for shady lawyers,” The Daily News, July 18). I would normally not reply to a fantastical, untruthful letter, however, today I will.
Here are few facts: When Donald Trump was president before COVID, there was a record number of people working, inflation was less than a fifth of what it is today.
Trump made his money outside of government service. He never took his salary as president and donated it to charity. The press that supports the many prominent Democrat politicians, such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the Pelosi family, which have benefited from their public positions, did not publish this.
The Democrats are hardly in the position to criticize Trump for not doing what they have done. You don’t need like Trump’s personality to recognize what he accomplished compared to Biden.
When you throw mud on the wall, sometimes it sticks, but the truth will wash mud off. Everyone, including Donald Trump, deserves a talented lawyer. Heaven knows he needs one because of all the muddy lies the Democrats have thrown at him.
Erna Pelto
Texas City
