Unbelievable. Capitol invasion. There's fire on the mountain top.
I'm writing this while angry in hindsight of make America great again.
I knew four years ago. Trump was a political frog — but today he's a donkey monkey with a toilet mouth.
Hell is empty because all the demons are here pushing and dividing us against one another. People that look like me were gunned down for less, and judgment justified.
Over 50 years as a licensed master social worker with a heart for people, my wrinkles are finally showing from all of my tears.
Lois Jones
La Marque
