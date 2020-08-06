I would like for all the residents of Galveston to know how nice I was treated recently when I visited our local Target.
The young woman, whose name I don’t know, met me and other people with a huge smile and she even helped me find a gift for a registry that I was coming in to buy a gift for. I had the wrong information initially, but she just smiled and waited until I got the right place and name.
We need more people like her in our society. It was before 9 a.m., and she had a big smile on her face for all the people that came into Target on that day.
I just feel like everyone needed to know about this and how kind she was to me and others.
E. M. Young
Galveston
