To quote the internet site, yourdictionary.com, “censorship is the practice of limiting access to information, ideas or books in order to prevent knowledge or freedom of thought.”
This has become the business practice of Facebook, Twitter, Google and with the so-called mainstream media. Unelected bureaucrats have the authority to stop these business practices. Thus far no action has been taken by any government agency with that authorization to stop these business practices.
It's up to all Americans to put a stop to this censorship by Facebook, Twitter, Google and the mainstream media. We can do this by discontinuing our use of Facebook, Twitter, Google products and by finding alternative information sources to the mainstream media.
Shopping, learning, and communicating with family and friends was possible before Facebook, Twitter, Google and mainstream media censorship. We can do this again by using cellphones, land lines, email, regular mail and a collection of more balanced information sources.
Wake up, America. We don’t need Facebook, Twitter, Google and the mainstream media. Their censorship business practices will turn America into a banana republic instead of the thriving democratic republic it has become. Stopping this censorship is up to us.
John Hatch
League City
(1) comment
Simple answer: Don't use Facebook, Don't use Twitter. Don't use Google. I don't use any of these. If their user base dries up they will either adapt or fade away.
There are alternatives to each of these.
