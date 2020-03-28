More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,000 here in Texas. Recently, Congress passed the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 — critical legislation that will improve the health outcomes of people living with dementia.
My wife, Joyce, suffered with Younger-Onset Alzheimer's for 10 years. She died from this horrible disease in July 2019 at 65 years of age.
I want to thank Rep. Randy Weber for supporting the House passage of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, through the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act. This critical vote will allow individuals living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease to access supports and services from programs under the Older Americans Act. Those programs include nutritional services, supportive services, the National Family Caregiver Support program and other services that enhance quality of life.
Please join me in thanking Weber for supporting this legislation.
Dale Libby
Alzheimer's Association Team Member to Congressman Randy Weber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.