How many people must suffer for a nation to understand how big of a problem homelessness is? Maybe a few hundred-thousand, right?
That’s funny, because about 37 million Americans are living in poverty; about half of those are homeless.
Homelessness has been one of those things everyone knows about or has seen before but doesn’t really address it that much. According to National Alliance, people try to help them by making homeless shelters, and that’s great; but it still makes them homeless.
And since they have no home, they can’t get a job, which makes their lives even worse. This can affect them physically, emotionally and mentally. Most homeless people are starving themselves, becoming more and more depressed, and in rare cases, they can develop schizophrenia.
Now, while people suffer from this, veterans suffer the hardest when they're homeless, according to the National Coalition.
Activists and government officials help change their lives and give them a better future. I’d advocate for government funding to build housing for the homeless.
Nathaniel Cardenas
League City
(1) comment
[thumbup] Studies (this one, for example, https://economicrt.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Home_Not_Found_2015.pdf) have found that it can be cheaper to house a homeless person than not. It also makes them not homeless anymore.
