I first saw "Roger 'Bo' Quiroga for Mayor" signs going up before Christmas. I asked myself, “Why so early?” I figured he needed to get his name out so voters could remember who he was.
Twenty-two years ago, Galveston wasn’t riding so high. Quiroga’s plan was to start giving tax breaks to mega land developers. But you’d think anyone with vision would've seen being a resort town 50 miles from the very prosperous and fourth largest city in America ensured our inevitable growth and needn’t sell Galveston off using the city’s future tax revenues.
Quiroga also was all in for selling the Port of Galveston to Houston. Looking at where we are now, most would think Galvestonians made the right decision voting to keep our port.
He wanted parking meters on the seawall. That started quite a stir because he wasn't willing to allow a vote. That divided islanders for years.
But the crown jewel in Quiroga's baseball cap was the very lucrative convention center vote. As mayor, Quiroga lobbied tirelessly for Tilman Fertitta’s proposal. Landry’s won and Quiroga got a private jet ride to watch Super Bowl XXXVI from Fertitta’s sky box.
Remember those days?
Bill Hynek
Galveston
