The article ("City's proposed cart rules miss the mark, some argue," The Daily News, May 25) is another example of how out of touch the city leaders are with reality.
First, they create a golf cart problem by opening up the city to unlimited rentals, then decide the solution to the problem is more taxes and more city employees to enforce the new ordinance.
To add insult to injury, they also want to tax the residents of the island who've operated their golf carts generally without incidents for years.
Adding additional taxes and more city marshals isn't going to solve the golf cart dilemma they've created.
The city marshals selectively enforce the current codes such as broken down vehicles sitting on property for years, streets with broken down cars left for months on end and trailers with trash, cars, etc., parked on the same street in the same location month after month with no action taken.
It's simple. Enforce the current driving regulations with the operators of the golf carts and record which company the rental came from. There's more than enough staff to do that now.
The offending company is notified of the violation, and X amount of violations equals license to operate suspended or revoked.
Mark Chevalier
Galveston
