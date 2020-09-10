I've never accused L. Davied Bond of being wrong ("Read it for yourself and you'll see," The Daily News, Sept. 3). I asked him to read all of the 25th Amendment, Section 4.
I agree with him on the second paragraph. However, as I understand, the actions called for in paragraph two apply if the president disputes actions taken in the first paragraph. If there is no challenge to the actions taken in paragraph one, that decision stands.
Perhaps a constitutional lawyer or scholar could settle this issue.
I believe there are two bills in the U.S. House concerning gun control.
James Cleveland
Texas City
