George W. Bush got us into the Iraq War. A war we didn't need to get into, and was based on false information. We lost many brave Americans and permanently injured so many more.
Then we opened up our southern border and let millions of these people come into this country to do jobs Americans don't want to do. This was totally wrong; it took jobs from our citizens. This opened up all our problems since, concerning the border.
Bush also got this country deeply in debt, which is hard to reverse at this time. The government needs to keep their hands off Social Security. It's for the people — not to be used when government makes mistakes.
All of these decisions have hurt America seriously. Wake up America. We need to start this change now.
Oh, by the way, Trump says the Democratic Party is to blame; but, in case you don't remember... Bush is a Republican.
Gary Watkins
Arcadia
[beam] NEWS FLASH----George Bush didn't turn the reins of government over to Donald Trump!
