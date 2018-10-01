As many of you remember, Jan Coggeshall was one of Galveston's hardest working and most respected civic leaders. She adopted the island — and it adopted her — when her husband, Dr. Richard Coggeshall, started working at the University of Texas Medical Branch some 40 odd years ago (he's still working there today).
Jan was our first woman mayor, elected in the mid-1980s, and served three terms. She was a supporter of Rosenberg Library, and served on the board of directors and as president in recent years. Jan was a founder of the Galveston College Foundation, and served on dozens of boards, commissions and committees over the years.
The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy has planted a live oak adjacent to the library in honor of Jan's life and service. The tree will be dedicated in a brief ceremony at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 on the 24th Street side of the library. Mayor Jim Yarbrough, and Jan's daughter, Heidi, will each say a few words.
Invitees are civic leaders, city employees, library friends, Galveston College friends, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute friends and the public. Hope to see you there to honor a Galveston legend.
Ray Hensarling
Treasurer, Galveston Island Tree Conservancy
Chairman, city of Galveston Tree Committee
