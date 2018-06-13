After several weeks of consideration we have come to the conclusion that any way you look at it your recent replacement of the comics, which were a vast improvement over the past section, is still a mistake.
Not only is the artwork bad in most instances, but the subject matter in some is dribble. We know the decision to replace them was surely financial; however, the loss of readership, which will translate to advertising dollars should be a factor.
While we are at it, let's not forget Today in History on a regular basis, as well as restore the column from the files.
Thank you for your consideration.
Bill Taylor
Friendswood
