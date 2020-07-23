During the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformed politicians have often acted as if there's an inexorable conflict between public health and economic health.
I'm happy to report that recently I encountered an excellent example that proves them wrong.
I had to get my car repaired at Classic Ford in Galveston and must admit that I was reluctant to go because of concerns about COVID-19. To my pleasant surprise the service area of the dealership was set up for social distancing, had accessible hand-washing and hand sanitizer stations, and enforced strict mask wearing by both the employees and customers.
Nothing is perfect and there was one customer that had to be convinced to wear a mask — there's always the not so sharp tool in the shed. Nonetheless, Classic Ford won my loyalty on this day.
As a virologist, I appreciate their concern for public health and for my health. And, as a founder of a small biotech venture on the island, I appreciate their business smarts, and as a customer I will be back.
Mariano Garcia-Blanco
Galveston
