Adrienne Bell, Democratic candidate for U.S. House District Texas 14, is fighting for better education and health care, while her opponent, Randy Weber, is meeting with accused Russian spies and supporting the corrupt agenda of the White House.
There couldn't be a clearer choice for Galveston voters in the November election.
John Grossman
Galveston
Typical left-wing BS. E G Wiley
