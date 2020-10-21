We're grateful to have known J. David Robertson and count him as a friend.

David is a man of integrity, is a fiscal conservative and an experienced leader. We feel he will bring much-needed transparency to the city budget and contracting practices with emphasis on the impact both have on our residents and businesses (i.e. never-ending 45th Street project).

Please give Robertson every consideration as you head to the voting booth. Galveston needs fresh faces and perspectives in our city government.

Rick and Rhonda Brown

Galveston

