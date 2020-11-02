The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center's “virtual” fundraiser continues through Nov. 13.
With your help, the center will continue to serve the needs of our community through our food pantry and financial assistance (rent, utilities, etc.), as well as multiple other programs such as providing meals for our homebound senior citizens, providing school supplies and Thanksgiving baskets.
For those of you who've already donated, we can’t thank you enough. For those who still want to be a part of our 2020 fundraiser, we need your help. Donations can always be mailed directly to the center at P. O. Box 1542, Dickinson, TX 77539, or you can donate through our website at www.milewisctr.org.
Kathy Deats
Dickinson
