Recently, when I was out picking up trash in my neighborhood, a man and young boy were walking a dog. I held up my trash bag and said, “If you would carry a trash bag, you could pick up trash while you walk.”
The man didn't stop walking and in passing, said, “You could.”
I was stunned, thinking how he missed a great opportunity to teach his young son about littering and community response.
I began to wonder how we can reach young people about littering. I found a resource: Keep American Beautiful.
This organization has a website with ways to volunteer and 20 ways to help keep American beautiful. One of the ways is called Waste in Place and provides fun lessons for teaching children to properly dispose of trash and recyclables. The website has several free games, plus books and projects available to parents and teachers.
If you're interested, please visit KAB.org and see for yourself. This may be one way we can encourage young people to help preserve the world they will inherit someday.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.