In February, the Republican Party had the opportunity to rid our country of the virus that had invaded their party. They refused, sided with Donald Trump, and are now defending what he has done to the 215,000 families who've lost their loved ones to the coronavirus.

Now we, the people, need to rid our country of this virus. Both of them.

Come Nov. 3, vote them out. Every, single, one of them.

The only way to save this so-called “conservative” party is to vote every single one of them out of office so they're allowed to heal, rebuild and rediscover their moral compass.

Don’t get mad. Don’t just shout. Come November, vote them out.

John Cobarruvias

Houston (Clear Lake)

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

Poor John Cobarruvias, you've suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome for almost four years but still have for more to display your derangement!

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

Poor John Cobarruvias, you've suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome for almost four years but still have four more to display your derangement!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription