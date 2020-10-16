In February, the Republican Party had the opportunity to rid our country of the virus that had invaded their party. They refused, sided with Donald Trump, and are now defending what he has done to the 215,000 families who've lost their loved ones to the coronavirus.
Now we, the people, need to rid our country of this virus. Both of them.
Come Nov. 3, vote them out. Every, single, one of them.
The only way to save this so-called “conservative” party is to vote every single one of them out of office so they're allowed to heal, rebuild and rediscover their moral compass.
Don’t get mad. Don’t just shout. Come November, vote them out.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
(2) comments
Poor John Cobarruvias, you've suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome for almost four years but still have for more to display your derangement!
Poor John Cobarruvias, you've suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome for almost four years but still have four more to display your derangement!
