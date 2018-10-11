By the Constitution: the president nominates, and the Senate advises and consents candidates to the Supreme Court. The “consent” process shouldn't be considered a social gathering — but should be an in-depth fact-finding hearing — especially since considering a lifetime appointment.
The Senate’s sub-committee in the recent “consent” hearing was unable to reach a consensus, thus the Senate requested of the president an FBI investigation. He concurred, but limited the investigation to one week and to exclude the principal characters from investigation.
For such a controversial hearing, I consider the investigation woefully lacking. I believe the swamp waters drowned the hearing, the Senate acted as puppet to the president, and the wrong group is being held accountable.
Dan Cote
Galveston
The"principal characters" had already testified before the senate. E G Wiley
