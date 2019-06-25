Bill Sargent presents what he pretends is a thoughtful, balanced opinion on the census citizenship question (“Census citizenship question neither new nor wrong,” The Daily News, June 22), but his glaring omissions show that it’s neither.
Districts get all manner of federal funding based, reasonably, on how many people — not how many citizens — live in a district, and that has always been a key reason for the census.
The U.S. Supreme Court, packed as it is with GOP-appointed conservatives, will probably rule as Sargent wants them to, because they will also ignore the fact that the Trump administration is seeking this change for blatantly partisan reasons, and not the fake reason they cited (to improve Voting Rights Act compliance).
Thomas Hofeller, a now deceased GOP strategist who communicated directly with the Census Bureau, did a study, according to the Washington Post’s Tara Bahrampour, "that concluded a citizenship question on the census would result in a structural electoral advantage for Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.” And Hofeller also suggested the fake rationale.
Those of us who know all the facts oppose this addition to the census.
Ed Buckner
Atlanta, Georgia
