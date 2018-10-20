Back in May, I wrote a letter to the editor and it was published regarding nearly all of Broadway's median lights being burned out. Five months later — not one bulb has been replaced. Broadway is dark as ever at night. I'm a night shift worker who has to drive it, so I know.
Can the city of Galveston not afford light bulbs or do they just not care that there have been countless wrecks and fatalities? This needs to be fixed. Also, the soft yellow bulbs are insufficient; brighter ones are needed. I love the new Harborside Drive design — that's how Broadway should look.
Recently, new bright over-street lighting was added to the Pelican Island Bridge at 51st Street, and it's a wonderful upgrade. Broadway should get the same upgrade. I envision ambient blue lighting east to west up and down Broadway, especially for holiday seasons because it would be soft, yet cool looking.
However, I'd just be happy just to see all bulbs working and fewer reported accidents and fatalities.
Toyya Braskey
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.