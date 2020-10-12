One issue missing from opinions expressed for other candidates on these pages is whether they're capable of leading Galveston going forward. Yes, they're fine gentlemen. Yes, they've served in city government before. No, their old ways will not provide for the better days Galveston deserves.
With the new census showing a population of over 50,000, new opportunities can be created to favor jobs and improve public infrastructure.
Bill Keese is the only candidate with the experience to bring newly available funds from Washington and Austin. These new funds are critical because Keese believes we cannot afford a tax increase.
Keese will pitch Galveston development to key investors around Texas and the country never approached by our city government, not even by the other candidates in all their years. He's focused on doing what it takes to bring new and better-paying jobs to the island. Keese can do this without having to learn new tricks.
Give Galveston a chance to progress at a faster pace and benefit all of us. Please vote for Bill Keese, new voice and the right choice.
Emilio Nicolas
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.