Wow! I went on a fantastic trip to Austin’s Capitol to protest voter suppression. My first protest at the Capitol was when I was 17 years old, but this gathering by far, 53 years later, represents current critical theories in Texas history. Today, we were many different people. We come from many different places; we have many different cultures.
We joined together with riches of inclusion and treasures of diversity. Some of my favorite chants — “reverse the curse, we will win justice, and we 'ain’t gonna' let Gov. Abbott turn us around.”
I enjoyed the prayers, talks, freedom songs and walks around the Capitol, but I rejoiced greatly when a Baptist preacher profoundly opened the church doors inviting Abbott and his thugs to come down, be resurrected from voter suppression and develop a relationship with Texas people.
We the people expect to kill the bill. Unfortunately, we've been here before, but victoriously we're gloriously positioned to go all the way.
I'm a radical for righteousness sake.
Lois Jones
La Marque
Still claiming the bill creates voter suppression?[rolleyes]
[thumbup] Good for you, Lois!
