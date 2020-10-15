Are they really mosquitoes? Or giant spiders in disguise? Or giant something in disguise? They're certainly much larger than those in past years, at least those in the East End coming from the flats.
We need the spray truck in the worst way.
Anyone thinking of going on a flight somewhere in the United States? Well, come on down to Galveston to the East End and book a flight with our mosquitoes. You may look a little anemic when you get where you're going due to being gnawed on the whole trip.
Please send a spray truck as soon as possible.
Nina Carnes
Galveston
