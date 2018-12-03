Thank you Kathryn Eastburn for your excellent article ("Local organization commemorates AIDS' impact on Galveston," The Daily News, Nov. 29) focusing on AIDS and its effect on Galveston.
World AIDS Day, which is celebrated annually on Dec. 1, is a day to remember the many loved ones lost to this disease. While AIDS infections have left the front pages of newspapers, we should all remember the hard work and diligence of Dr. Richard Pollard and his staff of dedicated physicians and nurses at the University of Texas Medical Branch. These folks supported Pollard in his quest for the right drug/combination of drugs to gain control of this deadly disease killing our friends and relatives.
So I thank Kathryn Eastburn for once again drawing our attention to those who died and those who fought so hard to find answers.
Phyllis Galatas
Galveston
