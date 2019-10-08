Impeach? Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler have 152 House Democrats saying they’ll vote for impeachment; that's 66 less than the 218 needed to pass it in the House. They’ll try to use lies as evidence, bypass congressional rules, and ignore or obstruct constitutional protections. Truth is their enemy. Impeachment may be a Democrat suicide mission.
On Sept. 24, Scott Rasmussen reports Trump’s job approval rating is 53 percent. Other political polling companies show his approval goes up 3 percent after each Democrat debate. Most of the increase is a 17 percent higher approval by Hispanics. Blacks, Asians and women are also up.
Gary Miller
Texas City
