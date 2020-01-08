The Daily News has proven itself fully capable of generating its share of garbage without importing any from other papers like the El Paso Times on Dec. 18 ("Texas GOP lack of diversity is a problem, not a 'narrative,'" The Daily News, editorial roundup, Dec. 23).
Lie No. 1: The President puts children in cages. Even leftist Snopes verifies that Obama built the detention centers that they now call "cages."
Lie No. 2: Voter fraud is an imaginary Republican narrative. Recently 19 persons in Edinburg were arrested for alleged voter fraud. And historically, read about the "Duke of Duval."
Lie No. 3: The voter ID law priced hundreds of thousands of poor people out of voting. Voter ID is available at no charge for those in need. Free. No one — not one person — was "priced out."
Lie No. 4: Republicans consider the border area as a vast, lawless security risk. In 2015 (when Obama was president), the U.S. Justice Department created a Rio Grande Valley Corruption Task Force, NPR reported because the area was “steeped in corruption of every stripe: drug smuggling, vote stealing, courthouse bribery, under-the-table payoffs and health-care fraud.”
Such blatant lies have no place in editorials in responsible newspapers. I expect more from this newspaper.
Robert Bracht
Galveston
