In response to the letter by Louis Cascarelli ("I'll vote my Christian conscious on Election Day," The Daily News, Oct. 10): It seems a proclaimed Christian would be quoting and voting the teachings of Jesus Christ. Maybe he should read Bill Tinsley’s column ("Was Jesus right?" The Daily News, Sept. 21).
As a follower of Jesus Christ and his teachings, he recommends reading Matthew chapters 5 through 7 to know what Jesus expects of his followers.
I would also suggest Matthew chapter 25:35-40. Those verses tell us how to take care of Jesus Christ.
Linda Butler
Dickinson
