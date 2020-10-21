I subscribe to three print publications commonly referred to as “news" papers. One is this medium “serving” our local area. The second, The Houston Chronicle, “serves” the Houston metroplex. The third, The Wall Street Journal, “serves" a much wider audience.
The first two mediums publish national and world articles from wire services sources. The third doesn't.
In the Oct. 16 edition, this medium published eight articles promulgated by The Associated Press. The Chronicle published five AP articles, four from the Washington Post and two from the New York Times. The contents of each wire service article reflected clear editorial biases. Unfortunately, the same can be said for a growing number of locally authored articles in both our area “news" mediums.
I recognize area “news” publications need to subscribe to wire services. However, if articles from wire service sources reflect the view of the publishing medium it should be so stated. Otherwise, the publishing medium should just publish the facts of the story allowing readers to render their own judgments.
The same can be said for locally authored stories. To do otherwise implies readers are incapable of independent thought processes.
Mike Selzer
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.