I once thought I could define hypocrisy. Democrats have cleared that misconception.
As I follow the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, I'm amazed at Democrats' level of hypocrisy. I truly believe if roles were reversed (a Democratic Senate and president), Democrats would be doing what Republicans are doing.
Also, the calls for recusal are confusing. Should all conservative justices recuse on cases concerning the Affordable Care Act, abortion, elections, etc.? Only liberal justices should hear these cases?
Also, stop straddling the fence. Do Democrats want the ACA or Medicare for all, including illegal immigrants?
James Cleveland
Texas City
Republican Senators have a choice to make. They can vote NOT to confirm a Supreme Court Justice, this close to an election, while voting for the Presidency is in progress, or they can vote FOR, "packing the court". It's a simple choice, lets see what they do. And for your second question, I'll take the ACA or Medicare for all, since the Republicans Health Care Plan.......Oh!... wait a minute, that's right, the Republicans don't have a Health Care Plan.
