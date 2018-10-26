Troubles in one part of the globe, even seemingly remote parts like West Africa, are really just a few hours away by air. The notion that we can build walls, surround the castle with a moat, and stock the water with alligators to protect ourselves is naive in the extreme.
Poverty, disease, and strife in one place affect all places. These problems are like water on pavement, they will find every crack and seep through.
A better response is to address the issues where they begin, which isn't just in Honduras, but in our backyards as we consume lots of illegal drugs from Central America — just to name one obvious connection. If the GOP wants to help Americans, they can focus on the drug problems here by looking at their own families. It’s a lucky extended family today that doesn't have someone addicted to opioids and in need of treatment.
Yes, the opioid legislation passed this week will help, but it’s not enough. We still have a low-wage jobs crisis, lack universal health care, and face systemic barriers to personal advancement. Solutions exist and have proven effective to address even these seemingly intractable issues.
Johnathan Mann
Galveston
