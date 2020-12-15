I received a notice in the mail on Nov. 19 from the office of Galveston County Clerk Dwight Sullivan indicating my mail-in ballot submitted for the general election on Nov. 3 was rejected. The reason stated was the signature on the application for my ballot and the carrier envelope wasn't signed by the same person.
Needless to say, I was shocked and frustrated.
I called the Galveston County Office for Elections and was told that there were about 14,000 mail-in ballots submitted in Galveston County and 251 ballots were rejected for this election for administrative reasons. This is almost 2 percent of the mail-in ballots submitted. I can only imagine if this was the average percentage of rejected mail-in-ballots across all 254 counties in Texas.
My major concern is Texas law doesn't require any validation with Texas residents who've had mail-in ballots rejected for administrative reasons to ensure votes are counted.
I hope this never happens to you as the current process, if not changed, will impact future elections.
Tom Grant
Galveston
If you can sign the application, you should be able to sign the carrier envelope. Removing this provision is an invitation for fraud.
Reasons for rejection:
There are a number of reasons your ballot could be rejected. Election officials will send a document back to your address if your ballot was improper. Here is a list of the possible ways your vote could be turned back:
Certificate on carrier-envelope was not properly executed. This can happen for a variety of reasons
You failed to sign your signature or make your mark
The witness failed to indicate on the envelope that you could not make a mark
The assistant or witness failed to print their name
The assistant or witness failed to sign their name
The residence address of the assistant or witness was not given
It was determined that the signature on the application for ballot by mail and carrier envelop was not signed by the same person
Application for ballot by mail did not make a legal ground for voting by mail
Voter registration records indicated you did not have an effective registration for this election
Address to which ballot was mailed was not outside the county (Only if reason for vote by mail was due to expected absence)
Residence address on the statement of residence is not located in the political subdivision conducting the election
Mailing address on the application for ballot by mail did not match your voter registration address nor did the mailing address match any addresses provided on your statement of residence. (Exceptions for hospital, retirement center, long-term care facility, nursing home, jail or relative.)
The statement of residence was not included in the carrier envelope
No identification was included with your mail ballot.
