Some people take joy in denigrating the concept of American exceptionalism.
My father told me, “Donny, there are these one-world idealists who naively think that the whole world can live together in harmony.” The current term for my father’s “idealist” is “globalist.” Globalists embrace institutions such as the failed League of Nations and the hopelessly corrupt United Nations.
It's not surprising that globalists try to belittle American exceptionalism. To acknowledge it would mean stating the obvious — that not all governments are equal in the stewardship of their respective societies. Some are good, some are mediocre and some are dreadful.
America is the only country in history to be founded on a socio/economic/political concept, rather than the mere capturing and controlling of land area. It's not a country where the government grants freedoms and rights to its people. It's a country based on God-given freedoms and rights, which the government must protect — but can neither control nor deny.
Our beloved country has far to go, but it has come further than any other nation on this planet and is exceptional.
Donald Pollock
Texas City
