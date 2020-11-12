The letter by Charles Killebrew ("Trump was impressive, as seen in the number of votes," The Daily News, Nov. 12) ended with, “If the Republicans ever want to win again they better start learning to cheat like the Democrats.”
In a prophetic column in early 2010, Republican strategist and political guru Karl Rove asserted: “He who controls redistricting can control Congress,” and that is just what Rove had his eye on doing for the Grand Old Party.
For now, as never before, sophisticated modern mapping software such as Maptitude, RedAppl and autoBound, enables party strategists to stack the deck by carving and slicing neighborhoods down to the precise block or household to ensure victory for their party.
Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives outpolled Republican candidates nationwide by roughly 1.4 million votes. But Republicans emerged with a 33-seat majority in the House, capitalizing on the crafty GOP gerrymandering devised by Rove and others. So gerrymandering can and does rig partisan outcomes.
But the most malignant effect of gerrymandering and party primaries is to disenfranchise tens of millions of independent voters, roughly 40 percent of the U.S. electorate — more than in either major party. And, this doesn't discuss the attempt by the Republicans to disrupt the postal service. One must present facts.
Robert Narvaez
Dickinson
It's deja vu all over again! Another person writes under the false assumption gerrymandering is done only by Republicans. Is it poor education or just NOT paying attention since SCOTUS made the decision last year? Oh, that's right, Democrats use it as one of their talking points and some haven't caught on to the truth!
Both political parties exercise gerrymandering, Robert. In the Supreme Court case, RUCHO ET AL. v. COMMON CAUSE ET AL., (2019) the charges were, "The North Carolina plaintiffs claimed that the State’s districting plan discriminated against Democrats, while the Maryland plaintiffs claimed that their State’s plan discriminated against Republicans."
"Held: Partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts."
http://cdn.cnn.com/cnn/2019/images/06/27/18-422_9ol1.pdf
Now Robert Narvaez, how about some research before writing an opinion?
There's reality and then there's DNC talking points. You chose the latter. An unwise move.
