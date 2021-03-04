Thank you, Michael A. Smith, for the editorial saluting Texas on its 185th birthday ("Run up the Lone Star and celebrate all that is Texas," The Daily News, March 2).
March is Texas History Month as declared by the Texas Legislature in 1957. Special days to remember are March 2, Texas Independence Day; March 6, the fall of the Alamo; and March 27, the massacre at Goliad.
I'm asking everyone to fly your Texas flag all month and remember those brave men and women who fought for your freedom. And then continue to fly it until April 21 to celebrate the battle at San Jacinto.
Joanna Fitzpatrick Wilson
Member of Sidney Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas
Member of Alamo Defenders Descendants Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.