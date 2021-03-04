Thank you, Michael A. Smith, for the editorial saluting Texas on its 185th birthday ("Run up the Lone Star and celebrate all that is Texas," The Daily News, March 2).

March is Texas History Month as declared by the Texas Legislature in 1957. Special days to remember are March 2, Texas Independence Day; March 6, the fall of the Alamo; and March 27, the massacre at Goliad.

I'm asking everyone to fly your Texas flag all month and remember those brave men and women who fought for your freedom. And then continue to fly it until April 21 to celebrate the battle at San Jacinto.

Joanna Fitzpatrick Wilson

Member of Sidney Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas

Member of Alamo Defenders Descendants Association

