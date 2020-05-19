Sounds like most Galveston County residents were as shocked as I was when they opened their 2020 appraisal values.
Now I know 2019 was a fairly good year, but I don’t think that can justify a 230 percent increase in the land value for my home.
Yes, 230 percent — it's not a typo.
That doesn't make sense to me; nor does the fact that they lowered my home value by 35 percent.
Now you put those two together and it turns out to be a 10 percent overall increase. It's not 9.9 percent or 10.1 percent but exactly 10 percent.
My neighbor one street over had her home appraisal go up 210 percent. It had been the same for several years, but 210 percent?
Our next door neighbor’s property on one side went up 28 percent, the other side 22 percent.
I want to thank our government officials for reaching out to the governor in hopes of freezing our appraisals to the 2019 rates.
I truly hope the governor acts on this situation and saves us a lot of time protesting these ridiculous increases during these difficult times we're going through.
Carl Joiner
Kemah
